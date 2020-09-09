Jeffrey Wade Bullock, 54, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was a resident of Carrollton, VA. Jeffrey is preceded in death by his brother, Kyle T. Bullock. He is survived by his children, Kelsey Bullock-Vladu, and Kyle D. and Triton Bullock; parents, Joan and Bill Bullock; and brothers, Michael Bullock (Amy) and David Bullock (Susan). A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.