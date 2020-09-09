1/1
Jeffrey Wade Bullock
Jeffrey Wade Bullock, 54, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was a resident of Carrollton, VA. Jeffrey is preceded in death by his brother, Kyle T. Bullock. He is survived by his children, Kelsey Bullock-Vladu, and Kyle D. and Triton Bullock; parents, Joan and Bill Bullock; and brothers, Michael Bullock (Amy) and David Bullock (Susan). A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
September 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rodney
Friend
September 8, 2020
Sandra Shortridge
September 8, 2020
Being a friend and childhood neighbor I have many fond memories of this funny guy. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Amy Smith Brown
Friend
September 8, 2020
Lauren Allen
September 8, 2020
Thank you Jeff for giving me the best gift of my life, our daughter. Rest In Peace.
Leslie Vladu
Family
September 8, 2020
Prayers to your family Jeff...RIP.
Lisa Teichmann
September 8, 2020
What a beautiful, wonderful friend & father know he is at peace & prayers for his family & friends. So sorry for your great loss. Rocky & Fredna Bailey
Fredna K Bailey
Friend
September 8, 2020
I'm so extremely sorry for your loss! Jeff always had a smile when I would see him and something funny to say!! Not long ago I watched him riding one of his bikes and I smiled the whole way as we followed him!! To watch him handle a bike they way he did while it was bouncing and swaying (for lack of a better word) brought a smile to my face! He loved to ride that was apparent!! Just a super funny, friendly, kind, fun person!! My thoughts and prayers to everyone!!
Toni
Friend
