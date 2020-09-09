I'm so extremely sorry for your loss! Jeff always had a smile when I would see him and something funny to say!! Not long ago I watched him riding one of his bikes and I smiled the whole way as we followed him!! To watch him handle a bike they way he did while it was bouncing and swaying (for lack of a better word) brought a smile to my face! He loved to ride that was apparent!! Just a super funny, friendly, kind, fun person!! My thoughts and prayers to everyone!!

Toni

Friend