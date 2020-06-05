Jennie M. Belvin Chapman, 91, of Norfolk, Virginia, died June 3, 2020, in Chesapeake.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Chapman, Sr.; her parents, Oscar Hughes and Ruby Dunston Belvin; brothers, Robert, Warren, Oscar, Jr.; sisters, Hattie Jenkins, Marion Dalton and Rethia Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia G. Gibbs (Gordon Stibbards); her son, Robert M. Chapman, II, (Elaine F.) and three grandchildren: grandsons, Jason Gibbs and Jordan Gibbs, both of Hollywood, CA, and granddaughter, Kathleen Kimpton (Eric) of Falls Church, VA. She is also survived by her sister, Hazel Trevilian and sister-in-law's; Iva T. Belvin, Carrie Belvin and a number of wonderful nieces and nephews.
A native of Gloucester Point, VA., she graduated from Achilles High School, having the distinction of being crowned their "May Queen." An excellent cook, she and her husband Mal moved to Norfolk, residing in Bayview area. After raising her children, she returned to school, graduating from the Norfolk Technical Vocational School. She served as Licensed Practical Nurse working at DePaul Hospital in the birthing unit for 19 years prior to her retirement. She was a faithful, active member and friend to many at Christ United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, a Sunday School teacher in addition to serving on various boards and committees and as a lay delegate to the Virginia Annual Conference.
The family expresses much appreciation to the caregivers at Chesapeake Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be shared with Christ United Methodist Church, 1601 E. Bayview Boulevard, Norfolk, VA. 23503. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 5, 2020.