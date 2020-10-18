Newport News, Va. – Jennifer Dare Jennings, 61, passed away suddenly on Tuesday October 13, 2020.



Jennifer was a native and lifelong peninsula resident. She was a retired government worker for 40 years with R and K Engineering. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking with her grandkids.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years Jack and a grandchild Tyler Frey and is survived by her children, Terri Frey and her husband Mike of Pasadena, MD and Bryan Jennings and his wife Diana and five grandchildren, Kassidy, Haley, Chelsey, Kyley and Annabella.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday October 25, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel, Grafton, Va. Interment will be held at a later date.



