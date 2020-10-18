1/1
JENNIFER DARE JENNINGS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JENNIFER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Newport News, Va. – Jennifer Dare Jennings, 61, passed away suddenly on Tuesday October 13, 2020.

Jennifer was a native and lifelong peninsula resident. She was a retired government worker for 40 years with R and K Engineering. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years Jack and a grandchild Tyler Frey and is survived by her children, Terri Frey and her husband Mike of Pasadena, MD and Bryan Jennings and his wife Diana and five grandchildren, Kassidy, Haley, Chelsey, Kyley and Annabella.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday October 25, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel, Grafton, Va. Interment will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
I loved my aunt Jenni but haven’t seen her since my cousin Terri was just a baby. I know she was a very loving and devoted mother and I know she will missed by all.
Michelle Kissam
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved