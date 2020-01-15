|
Jennifer Lee Schnuth, 69, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Hinton, WV, she has been a resident of the Peninsula since the late 1970's. A retired Special Education teacher with the Hampton Public School Systems, she taught at Davis Middle School and Bethel High School. She was also very involved with the Special Olympics and served as Area Director for several years.
Jennifer is survived by her many friends and students whom she loved, especially noted were close friends, Debra Butler (Sam), Valaida Benton (Gary) and June Sharp and beloved "godchildren" Sean and Lauren Butler.
It is requested that any expressions of sympathy should take the form of contributions to the Special Olympics, https://give.specialolympics.org/virginia
Friends will have visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00-12:30 PM at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton, 757-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020