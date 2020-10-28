On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Jennifer Harris made her final journey to Valhalla. Jenn was born on June 20, 1981 to Beth and Daniel Ross. After growing up in upstate New York, Jenn joined the Air Force, where she met her husband and best friend, Cory Harris, while they were both stationed in Europe. After a few years of road trips, warm beer, and Turkish coffee, the two muggles returned stateside to raise their family. Cory and Jenn had four sons-Alaric, Gabriel, Brody, and Lukas.



A lover of all things music, books, and crafts, Jenn was an avid supporter of Star Bucks and TJ Maxx. Living in a house of boys, she looked forward to her days of shopping and crafting with her girls, Lisa, Ali, and McKenna. When she was painting rocks or baking, she could be found hanging out with her best bud, Big Doug. Jenn was smart, funny, and kind. She was generous and sweet, and an undeniably cool person.



Before leaving us, Jenn was able to instill the most important things to her children: loyalty, family, and a passion for Star Wars. Among her many accomplishments, Jenn watched Jurassic Park over 200 times with Luke, acted as expert consultant to Gabriel in all things Harry Potter, was declared #1 Fan of Brody's video gaming and attended every show as a dedicated groupie of Cory's band. A renowned critic of pizza, craft beer, and art, Jenn invested much of her time curating and enjoying art from her favorite artist, Alaric. Jenn loved spending time with her family in Nags Head or Charlottesville, or just sitting on her front porch, listening to 90's alternative and texting her brother Matt.



Today, Jenn is with Alaric-playing cards with her brother Dave and working on the next D & D Adventure for us all to play one day. The cane is a distant memory because there is no cancer in heaven.



Use the Force Jenn. You are a ray of light in this world and that light will be carried on in your boys. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you are kind to one another.



The family will be receiving family and friends on Saturday, November 7 in Hayes, Virginia. A private ceremony will follow. Details are available on Facebook "Jenn Harris' Viking Celebration". Due to COVID-19, social distancing is mandatory and masks are required. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



