Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremiah Wilcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremiah Gilmore Wilcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremiah Gilmore Wilcher Obituary
Funeral services for Jeremiah G. Wilcher (SP-5, US Army Ret.) will be held at 9:30 AM on Thurs. Feb. 6, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck RD., Newport News, VA 23608. He served in Korea and Vietnam, and was also posted in France. An interment with full military honors will be held at Hampton Memorial Gardens immediately thereafter at 11:30 AM. Mr. Wilcher will be available for viewing from 4-5 on Wed. Feb. 5 prior to the service at the funeral home. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremiah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -