Funeral services for Jeremiah G. Wilcher (SP-5, US Army Ret.) will be held at 9:30 AM on Thurs. Feb. 6, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck RD., Newport News, VA 23608. He served in Korea and Vietnam, and was also posted in France. An interment with full military honors will be held at Hampton Memorial Gardens immediately thereafter at 11:30 AM. Mr. Wilcher will be available for viewing from 4-5 on Wed. Feb. 5 prior to the service at the funeral home. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 4, 2020