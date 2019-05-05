Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Britt Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeremy Britt Adams Obituary
Jeremy Britt Adams , 39, born in Hampton, VA on December 21, 1979, left his earthy life on April 23, 2019 in California. He lived most of his life in Gloucester and attended Gloucester High School.Jeremy is survived by his mother Claudia Rosen, his stepfather Whit Rosen Jr, his daughter Alexia Adams,from his marriage to Rachael Berghuis, as well as his brother, Matt Rosen, sister-in-law Mariellen Rosen, stepmother Theresa Adams, special cousin Mike Little Jr and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and his niece, Scarlett. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas W. Rosen III, and his father, Gary B. Adams. A memorial service conducted by Pastor Chris McMillan will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Immediately following the service a reception will be held in the church fellowship hall until 8:00 PM. In keeping with Jeremy's caring nature, in lieu of flowers, the family requests you perform an act of kindness or contribute to a .
Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.