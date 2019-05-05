Jeremy Britt Adams , 39, born in Hampton, VA on December 21, 1979, left his earthy life on April 23, 2019 in California. He lived most of his life in Gloucester and attended Gloucester High School.Jeremy is survived by his mother Claudia Rosen, his stepfather Whit Rosen Jr, his daughter Alexia Adams,from his marriage to Rachael Berghuis, as well as his brother, Matt Rosen, sister-in-law Mariellen Rosen, stepmother Theresa Adams, special cousin Mike Little Jr and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and his niece, Scarlett. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas W. Rosen III, and his father, Gary B. Adams. A memorial service conducted by Pastor Chris McMillan will be held on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Immediately following the service a reception will be held in the church fellowship hall until 8:00 PM. In keeping with Jeremy's caring nature, in lieu of flowers, the family requests you perform an act of kindness or contribute to a . Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary