Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta
915 Piedmont Road
Marietta, GA 30066
(770) 422-1234
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Marietta Funeral Home,
Marietta, GA
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Marietta Funeral Home
Marietta, GA
Jeremy Clinton Porter Obituary
Jeremy Clinton (JP) Porter peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 26th. He was a 1997 graduate of Hampton High School and attended Thomas Nelson College. He relocated to Atlanta, Georgia and resided there until his death. He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Barbara Porter; his sister Ebony Porter-Ike (Lucky) and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on January 10th at 2:00 p.m with Visitation at 12:00 noon at Marietta Funeral Home, Marietta, Georgia.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020
