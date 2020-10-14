Jeremy James Fitz-Patrick died on October 10, 2020 at his home. Jeremy was born in 1935 to Maxine Marshall and Horace James Fitz-Patrick in Calcutta, India. He grew up in Bermuda attending local schools before graduating from Kent School in Kent, CT. In 1957 he earned his Bachelors of Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and later received his MBA from the University of North Carolina. Jeremy met his Canadian love, Judith Reid while at Cornell. They married, and after graduation began their lives on the Virginia Peninsula when he accepted an engineering position at the Newport News Shipyard. Later he began ventures on his own and ultimately teamed with former shipyard friends to found GFR Associates, Inc. Additionally, he developed a strong interest in investment management. Jeremy was a keen tennis player and bridge player from his school years onward. As an accomplished golfer, he won the James River Country Club championships in both the Men's and Senior's divisions. He was also an avid gardener, past president of the Master Gardener's Association, and he could often be found tending his riverbank garden of varied and unusual specimens. He read widely and followed his interests in history and geography with travels all over the world: Europe and India, of course, Bermuda regularly. He was a loving grandfather always ready to offer assistance and had the faculties to perceive and offer solutions in all kinds of matters.



He is survived by Judith, his devoted wife of 65 years, and their children, Kimberly Breland of Baton Rouge, LA, Karen Sundlun and husband, Peter of Richmond, VA and Edward Fitz-Patrick and wife, Arlene of Vienna, VA. He will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Amy Crain, Lauren Winters, Hunter Sundlun and Ashley Fitz-Patrick as well as great-grandchildren, Keara, Lillian and Brian. Additionally, he is survived by sister, Patricia Selden and niece, Christine Johnson of Park City, UT and nephew, Timothy Jenkins and wife, Linda of Salem MA.



A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the family gravesite at St. Mary's Anglican Church in Warwick, Bermuda. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Andrew's Church, 45 Main Street, Newport News, 23601. Masks are required before entering the building as well as social distancing. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



