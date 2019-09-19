|
Jerome "(Fweet)"Anderson, quietly passed away on Friday, September 13th, 2019. He was born in Hampton, Virginia on March 8th, 1955 and attended Pembroke High School in Hampton.
Jerome was employed for 42 years at Huntington Ingalls, (Newport News Shipbuilding), where he forged many friendships, as a Master Electrician and built a small electrician's business on the side with his favorite apprentice, Antwan Cooper. Jerome loved his daughters Kiontay Moneaque Anderson and Bianca Renee Anderson, (Tim Lewis). He was a typical proud granddad to his six grandchildren, Kalif Anderson- Seawell, Journee Bian Anderson-Lewis, Rythem Naj'jah Anderson-Seawell, JahRein Ezra Anderson-Seawell, Justice Izreal Anderson-Lewis and Nevae Harmonee Anderson- Seawell, all of Hampton Virginia.
He was a part of a large family and is also survived by his brothers Charles Anderson, (Atlanta), Oliver Anderson, (Hampton), and Michael Anderson, Sr., (Smithfield), his sisters Donna Cooper, (Hampton), Sandra Smith, (Hampton) and Darlene Anderson, (Smithfield).
His memorial service will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2717 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Virginia on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. If you desire you may send letters or cards of condolences to Morning Star.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019