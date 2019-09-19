Home

POWERED BY

Services
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
2717 N. Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Anderson


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Anderson Obituary
Jerome "(Fweet)"Anderson, quietly passed away on Friday, September 13th, 2019. He was born in Hampton, Virginia on March 8th, 1955 and attended Pembroke High School in Hampton.

Jerome was employed for 42 years at Huntington Ingalls, (Newport News Shipbuilding), where he forged many friendships, as a Master Electrician and built a small electrician's business on the side with his favorite apprentice, Antwan Cooper. Jerome loved his daughters Kiontay Moneaque Anderson and Bianca Renee Anderson, (Tim Lewis). He was a typical proud granddad to his six grandchildren, Kalif Anderson- Seawell, Journee Bian Anderson-Lewis, Rythem Naj'jah Anderson-Seawell, JahRein Ezra Anderson-Seawell, Justice Izreal Anderson-Lewis and Nevae Harmonee Anderson- Seawell, all of Hampton Virginia.

He was a part of a large family and is also survived by his brothers Charles Anderson, (Atlanta), Oliver Anderson, (Hampton), and Michael Anderson, Sr., (Smithfield), his sisters Donna Cooper, (Hampton), Sandra Smith, (Hampton) and Darlene Anderson, (Smithfield).

His memorial service will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2717 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Virginia on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. If you desire you may send letters or cards of condolences to Morning Star.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now