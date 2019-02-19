Jerome J. "Jerry" Libassi, resident of Mathews, Virginia passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was born in Queens, NY on July 14, 1931. He graduated from Fordham University in 1955 and also served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, where he was highly decorated before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1976. He served one year in Korea and proudly served in the Vietnam War. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy, recently celebrating 65 years of marriage. He was the proud father of Lisa, Steve, Tom, Paul and Michael; 9 grandchildren, Nathan, Collin, Danielle, Nicholas, Turner, Taylor, Joey, Daniel, Matthew and 5 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Bryce, Addison, Samuel and Eli. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, February 23rd, at the Church of St. Therese followed by a reception at the church. Jerry's ashes will be entombed in the columbarium of the Church of Francis de Sales, Mathews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Church of St. Therese, 6262 Main St., Gloucester, VA 23061. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary