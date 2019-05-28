|
Jerry Allen Bryan, 61, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his family, He was born in Riverside, California and had been a long-time Peninsula resident.He was employed as a District Sales Manager with Baker and Taylor. He was a Veteran and served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was a die-hard Kentucky Wildcat fan, loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time in his yard, his pier, fishing, and going to the beach. He was a devoted family man in the truest sense of the word, always making the love and care for his family and grandchildren a priority.Mr. Bryan was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Bryan and son-in-law, Stephen Italiano. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Davis Welch of Lexington, Kentucky; his loving wife of 26 years, Sandra Bryan of Newport News; a son, Michael Chiesa, and a daughter, Kristin Italianio, both of Newport News; and a brother, Terry Bryan and wife, Ethel, of Lexington, Kentucky. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Angelica Ann, Kelsi, Riley, Angelina, Romio, Angelica, and Mason; and a great-granddaughter, Sabrina, all of Newport News.A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Travis Hall. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 28, 2019