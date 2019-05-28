Jerry Allen Bryan, 61, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his family, He was born in Riverside, California and had been a long-time Peninsula resident.He was employed as a District Sales Manager with Baker and Taylor. He was a Veteran and served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was a die-hard Kentucky Wildcat fan, loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time in his yard, his pier, fishing, and going to the beach. He was a devoted family man in the truest sense of the word, always making the love and care for his family and grandchildren a priority.Mr. Bryan was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Bryan and son-in-law, Stephen Italiano. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Davis Welch of Lexington, Kentucky; his loving wife of 26 years, Sandra Bryan of Newport News; a son, Michael Chiesa, and a daughter, Kristin Italianio, both of Newport News; and a brother, Terry Bryan and wife, Ethel, of Lexington, Kentucky. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Angelica Ann, Kelsi, Riley, Angelina, Romio, Angelica, and Mason; and a great-granddaughter, Sabrina, all of Newport News.A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Weymouth Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Travis Hall. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary