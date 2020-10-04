Newport News, Va. – Jerry Allen Williams, 77, passed away at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Jerry was a native of Virginia Beach and graduate of Princess Anne High School. He worked for NASA for 40 years and retired in 2003 as an Engineering Tech. He enjoyed gardening growing tomatoes and fishing and bowling. He especially enjoyed oyster gardening and was a member of St Joan of Arc Catholic Church.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years Nancy B. Williams and his children, Theresa Williams of Roanoke and Brian Williams and his wife Lisa of Campbell, CA and two grandchildren Brady and McKenna. He is also survived by his sister Linda Eggleston and her husband Steve of Virginia Beach and brothers, Ralph Carrington and his wife Barbara of Mathews, and Larry Williams and his wife Judy of Virginia Beach.



Due to COVID 19 safety precautions, A private funeral mass will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.



