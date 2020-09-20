Jerry Rodger Taylor passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born May 29, 1943, in Mt. Airy, NC. Jerry moved to Newport News, VA in 1964, where he spent most of his life. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a master shipbuilder. Jerry was known as the "Nut Man". He enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, and playing cards with his friends. Jerry is survived by a sister, Mary Ruth White, and brother, Robert Louis Taylor.Patricia Ann Taylor passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1946, in Slough Birminghamshire, England. Patricia moved to the United States at the age of 10. She grew up in Gastonia, NC, and moved to Newport News in 1990. Patricia worked at the Lunch Bell for many years before retiring. She was an active member of Parkview United Methodist Church. Patricia truly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia is survived by a brother, William Thomas Griffin, and sister, Valerie Griffin Kelly.Jerry and Patricia are also survived by their children, Jeffrey Burrell (Shannon), Kimberly Pierce (Ronald), Jennifer Jackson, Bryant Burrell (Susan), and Tracy Evans; grandchildren, Toni Roberts (Bryan), Jaye Jackson (Becca), Whitney Jackson (Trey), Wesley Livingston, Nathan Pierce, Holly Taylor (Sam), Dawson Evans, Shelden Burrell, and Kate Padloc (Matt); and nine great-grandchildren.A celebration of their lives will be held at Parkview United Methodist Church, 912 Briarfield Road, Newport News VA on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Facial Masks and social distancing will be required.The children ask that donations be made to Parkview United Methodist Church to support and honor the church that they loved.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.