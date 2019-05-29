|
|
Jerry Brodowski, husband to Kathy Brodowski, father to Jerred Brodowski Sr. and Jenn Brodowski, and grandpa to cherished grandchildren Jennie-Lynn and Jerred Jr., passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2019.Jerry will also be missed by his surviving parents, Bob and Eleanor Brodowski, his sister, Shirley Baltes, his sister-in-law, Mary Brodowski, and all his nieces and nephews.Services will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.On Memorial Day, we will always remember Jerry's love for his family and dedication to his country. He served proudly for many years. Jerry, we love you. Rest in peace.
Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2019