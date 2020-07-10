1/1
Jerry C. Gilbert
1937 - 2020
Jerry C. Gilbert 1937 - 2020 (82), a resident of Hampton for the past 62 years, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 6, 2020, after a valiant fight with Alzheimer's. Born to Roy & Edith (Tabor) Gilbert in Judson NC, Jerry was raised in the Great Smokey Mountains by his grandparents Bill & Wilda Mae (Warren) Gilbert. More than anything he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, June (DeHart) Gilbert, son Gregory Gilbert, daughter Edith Gilbert. Grandchildren Mandy (Mike), Cody & Hunter (Lillie). Great Grandchildren Summer, Dominic & Makenzie. Brothers Roy L. Gilbert (Louise) & Chad Gilbert. Uncle Melvin Tabor (Roberta). Services will be July 13th at 10 am at Peninsula Funeral Home (Due to COVID19 attendees limited.) Live stream at peninsulafuneralhome.com. Graveside at 11am at Peninsula Memorial Park masks and social distance required. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Service
10:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janie Fortune
July 9, 2020
Jerry was a great father in law and a Awesome datdaddy, he will forever be remembered and missed. My prayers to grandmomma, Greg and Edith.
Janie
