Jerry C. Gilbert 1937 - 2020 (82), a resident of Hampton for the past 62 years, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 6, 2020, after a valiant fight with Alzheimer's. Born to Roy & Edith (Tabor) Gilbert in Judson NC, Jerry was raised in the Great Smokey Mountains by his grandparents Bill & Wilda Mae (Warren) Gilbert. More than anything he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, June (DeHart) Gilbert, son Gregory Gilbert, daughter Edith Gilbert. Grandchildren Mandy (Mike), Cody & Hunter (Lillie). Great Grandchildren Summer, Dominic & Makenzie. Brothers Roy L. Gilbert (Louise) & Chad Gilbert. Uncle Melvin Tabor (Roberta). Services will be July 13th at 10 am at Peninsula Funeral Home (Due to COVID19 attendees limited.) Live stream at peninsulafuneralhome.com
. Graveside at 11am at Peninsula Memorial Park masks and social distance required. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
.