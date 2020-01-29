Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Jerry Dezern
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
Jerry Herbert Dezern


1921 - 2020
Jerry Herbert Dezern Obituary
Jerry Herbert Dezern 98, passed from this life to an eternity with Jesus on January 27, 2020.

Jerry leaves to cherish his precious memory, his wife of 74 years, Irene; two sons, Roy Eugene Sr. and Ronald Lee (Sherrie); five grandchildren, Gene Jr., Carrie, Jennifer, Valerie and David; 10 great-grandchildren and the 11th on the way.

Jerry retired in 1983 from Coats and Clark Zipper Factory where he worked for 34 years. He then worked at Smith Floragift.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church, Hampton at 12 Noon with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at church from 11 AM – 12.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Avenue, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020
