To the family i am really sadden bye the loss of one of the greatest welders, fitters i ever had the privilege of working with jerry and i worked together side bye side at the john savier plant in roggersville tn not only that but we would go to the races at bills gap and he would go on and on about sterling marlin which was his favorite nascar driver, i lost contact with him then i was in Chicago at bp and i heard this voice which is one i would and never will forget say hey Durbin what are you doin i knew right away it was my old friend jerry i was like no way amd we sat down had a few cold ones and talked of our travels i then lost contact again and well once again i found him at plant vogle in Georgia i guess i could go on and on bit i am saddened bye the loss he was a true union man, friend, love you brother until we meet again to share our stories local 155 little rock ar

Shawn Durbin

Friend