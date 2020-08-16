Jerry L. Baber, 60, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born at Eglin AFB, FL, Jerry moved to Hampton in 1970 and graduated from Pembroke HS in 1977. A union pipefitter, he was a true rambling man and traveled the country working, loving to go anywhere the work took him. Jerry was also a great fan of NASCAR, the Minnesota Vikings, and the ocean, whether fishing or cruising.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Merlene Baber; sister, Janet Linde and husband Ed; nieces and nephews; and many, many close friends.
The family would like to thank Riverside Hospice and all of the many people who helped care for Jerry during his illness.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23669.
The family requests memorial contributions to ALS Association or Riverside Hospice.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2020.