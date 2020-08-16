1/1
Jerry L. Baber
1959 - 2020
Jerry L. Baber, 60, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born at Eglin AFB, FL, Jerry moved to Hampton in 1970 and graduated from Pembroke HS in 1977. A union pipefitter, he was a true rambling man and traveled the country working, loving to go anywhere the work took him. Jerry was also a great fan of NASCAR, the Minnesota Vikings, and the ocean, whether fishing or cruising.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Merlene Baber; sister, Janet Linde and husband Ed; nieces and nephews; and many, many close friends.

The family would like to thank Riverside Hospice and all of the many people who helped care for Jerry during his illness.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23669.

The family requests memorial contributions to ALS Association or Riverside Hospice.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial service
04:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
I worked with Jerry on the Vogtle 3 & 4 Nuclear Project in Waynesboro, Ga. nice guy and always willing to help a co-worker out. Rest in Peace and fly with the angels.
Diana Wilson
Coworker
August 13, 2020
To the family i am really sadden bye the loss of one of the greatest welders, fitters i ever had the privilege of working with jerry and i worked together side bye side at the john savier plant in roggersville tn not only that but we would go to the races at bills gap and he would go on and on about sterling marlin which was his favorite nascar driver, i lost contact with him then i was in Chicago at bp and i heard this voice which is one i would and never will forget say hey Durbin what are you doin i knew right away it was my old friend jerry i was like no way amd we sat down had a few cold ones and talked of our travels i then lost contact again and well once again i found him at plant vogle in Georgia i guess i could go on and on bit i am saddened bye the loss he was a true union man, friend, love you brother until we meet again to share our stories local 155 little rock ar
Shawn Durbin
Friend
August 12, 2020
Remember Jerry so very well,as kids,he would come to Olive Hill during the summertime. Lots of wonderful memories!
Carl Jr. Craft
Friend
