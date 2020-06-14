I have lost the best friend I have ever had. When we were neighbors in Potomac Station (1996-2010), Jerry and I were inseparable and we remained close ever since. I will never forget the day when it came time for me to retire and sell our home across the street from Jerry and Denise. I have told this story so many times, because it personifies exactly the kind of loving and caring person Jerry was. We had put our house on the market and it sold on the first day but I had another 3 months before I was to retire, and I had nowhere to go. Without hesitation Jerry simply said come live with me an Denise! And, . . . so I did. For 3 months I got to live with my best friend. Not only did they open up their home, they open up their hearts as well. There has never been anyone like Jerry, and even though he has departed for the other side of eternity, I will always have him in my heart and my soul forevermore. The photograph of Jerry in this obit, is not just an ordinary picture of my friend, it is a picture of my dear brother whom I loved dearly. There are no words that can express the sadness I feel in my heart.

Roland Smith

Brother