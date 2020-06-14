Jerry L. Jenkins Sr.
1954 - 2020
Jerry Lewis Jenkins Sr., 66, passed away in his home on June 6th, 2020. A service will be held at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel in Newport News, VA. Tuesday, June 16th at 1:00 pm. A link for the funeral webcast will be posted at: www.cookebros.com

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Service
Funeral webcast
JUN
16
Service
01:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
With Sympathy and Prayers to the Family

The Lord know what it is to grieve may He hold you
close to him with comfort
and peace.

Calvin & Carolyn Sledge
Newport News, Virginia
Calvin & Carolyn Sledge
June 11, 2020
Please accept my condolences in your loss of Jerry. You are all in my prayers.
Claudia Sledge
June 10, 2020
I worked with Jerry for the past several years and am overwhelmed with sadness at the news of his passing. Jerry was a wonderful colleague and friend. He always greeted me with a warm smile and was a pleasure to work with. I will miss our conversations about woodworking and life in general. I proudly display an exquisite custom pen he made on my desk at home. Jerry left us far too soon but I will always remember him. My heart and prayers pour out to his family and friends.
Brian Croghan
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Denise and family, Jerry was a dear friend, the one thing that stands out in my memory of Jerry is his laugh. I can hear his laughter as he was walking down the street coming to sit with Roland in the garage and watch the world go by. God Bless and give you comfort in the days to come.
Donna Smith
Friend
June 8, 2020
I have lost the best friend I have ever had. When we were neighbors in Potomac Station (1996-2010), Jerry and I were inseparable and we remained close ever since. I will never forget the day when it came time for me to retire and sell our home across the street from Jerry and Denise. I have told this story so many times, because it personifies exactly the kind of loving and caring person Jerry was. We had put our house on the market and it sold on the first day but I had another 3 months before I was to retire, and I had nowhere to go. Without hesitation Jerry simply said come live with me an Denise! And, . . . so I did. For 3 months I got to live with my best friend. Not only did they open up their home, they open up their hearts as well. There has never been anyone like Jerry, and even though he has departed for the other side of eternity, I will always have him in my heart and my soul forevermore. The photograph of Jerry in this obit, is not just an ordinary picture of my friend, it is a picture of my dear brother whom I loved dearly. There are no words that can express the sadness I feel in my heart.
Roland Smith
Brother
