Jerry Lee O'Dell of Hampton, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on February 20, 2019. Born at Fort Monroe on July 17, 1935, he grew up in Phoebus, a town he loved. He graduated from the Hampton High School class of '54 where he played football and earned All-Southern honors and a State championship. He served his country in Korea, worked for C&P Telephone Co., and AT&T for over 30 years. From climbing poles to overseeing communications at the World Trade Center, his career took him away from the town he called home. While volunteering and Rotary clubs, he served his community as well as taking great pride in coaching and fund raising. He had a kind heart and a great soul, leaving an impression on all he helped. He retired in Hampton in 2001, enjoying a life of golf, travel, friends and family. Jerry is survived by his sisters, Joyce Rule and Judy Ball; children, Jerry, Kelli, Michael, Kevin; and his beloved Dot Foote Wright. He is gone yet never forgotten. Rest in peace, Pop. We love you.The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 27, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please donate or adopt a pet at Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.