|
|
Jerry Lee Wheeler, 75, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Gardens of Warwick Forest after a long illness. Jerry retired from the Newport News Shipyard after 42 years of service, earning the title of Master Shipbuilder. He then became a technical consultant for Design Engineering for 7 years.Jerry enjoyed playing golf with his coworker friends, earning many trophies and awards. He demonstrated his artistic side by painting and working in stained glass. He was also an avid "do-it-yourselfer" around the house.Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Teri; his daughter, Megan Turner; his twin grandchildren, Sam and Charlotte Turner; son-in-law, Scott Turner; and his furry family, Clip, Little Bit and Lucy.Memorial Service arrangements are incomplete at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to any animal rescue or spay/neuter service of your choice. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019