Our brother, Wilbur Gerald "Jerry" Ray, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Winchester, VA. Born May 30, 1938 to Beatrice 'Jane' and Marion Alexander 'Dub' Ray, he is survived by his wife Lisa O'Harrow Ray, three children - Michelle, John, and Trevor; sisters Sandra Ray-Bannon (Michele) and Angela Ray Smith (Glen Davenport). Jerry was a 1956 Graduate of Warwick High School, served in the Army Reserve, and retired from the C & P Telephone Company. He spent many years reenacting Civil War battles with the North-South Skirmish Association, was a talented artist who studied under Barclay Sheaks, and had a great sense of humor - acknowledged by his senior class as "The Wittiest" along his classmate, Jackie Clayman. Jerry loved being in the woods listening to sounds of silence. He will be greatly missed by a host of family and friends. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date in Northern Virginia where he lived since 1960.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 31, 2020