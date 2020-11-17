1/1
Jerry Ray Ward Sr.
Jerry Ray Ward, Sr., 77, went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of Poquoson. Jerry was retired from the Newport News Shipyard and Dry Dock Company and was a proud Mason of 50+ years of the Poquoson Lodge #49. He was an active member of the Keep the Promise Ministries Church and taught children and adults hunter safety courses for many years in Virginia.

Jerry is preceded in rest by his son, Jerry R. Ward, Jr. and sister, Mary Fae Henley.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 59 years, Bertha Ward; daughter, Tammy Ann Ward; grandchildren, Jason "Bubba" Ward (Yevette) and Miki Trexler (Brittany); two great-grandchildren; and sister, Janie Hildreth as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.

Friends and family may pay their respects 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17 and Wednesday November 18 at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home.. All other times, friends and guests are invited to visit the family's home in Poquoson. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19th at Parklawn Memorial Park with Masonic Rites. Please be aware with the new COVID mandates only 25 people will be allowed to participate. All others will be asked to stay in their cars. In lieu of flowers the family askes that donations be made to the Poquoson Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com. Due to new mandates please refer to claytorrollins.com for any updates.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
NOV
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
