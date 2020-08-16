Jerry W. Scarsdale, 76, passed away on August 9, 2020. Surrounded by the ones that loved him and that he loved, Jerry left his pain behind and is headed to a better place where golf is free and he can play 365 days a year! Born on September 15, 1943 in Lake City, Arkansas, he proudly served in the U.S. Army for 21 years and retired in 1981. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Karen; sons, Brian (Michelle) of York County and Keith (Jodi) of Culpeper; granddaughters, Kristen and Jessica Scarsdale; brothers, Bob (Louene) of Tahlequah, OK, and Harriel (Shirley) of Broken Arrow, OK; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Those of you who knew him won't be surprised that there will be no services – he just didn't want the fuss. In his memory, please pay forward a kindness. The family extends their thanks to Dr. Kaplan and his team at VCU and Dr. Kruger and his team at VOA.