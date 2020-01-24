|
|
Jerry Walter Barley Fahn of Williamsburg, VA, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Sentara Hospital after post-operative complications.
Jerry was born and raised in Niagara Falls, NY and is the son of Walter Barley (deceased), Maximillian Fahn and Rose Urbaniak Barley Fahn. He was the beloved husband of his wife of 58 years, Carol (Headley) Fahn and dearest father of, Greg Fahn and his wife, Sandy (Skarpness) Fahn; daughters, Gretchen Fahn and Rachel (Fahn) Stanzione and her husband Robert Stanzione; his sister, Karen (Fahn) Aisoff; and late sister, Jean (Fahn) Richards; brother-in-law to Kay and Barry Moir and Kathy Headley; cherished grandfather of Lisa Fahn, Justin and Chandler Fahn, Jeremy Fahn, Lucas Fahn, Samantha Lee, Molly Lee, Amanda Stanzione, Megan Stanzione, Robby Stanzione, Jack Stanzione; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Following graduation from high school in 1957, he attended Purdue University and, as a co-op student working for Union Carbide/Praxair, and graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1962. He had a wonderful career with Union Carbide/Praxair from where he retired after 34 years of service. As Director of Corporate Procurement with Union Carbide/Praxair he traveled the world. Jerry and his family lived in Puerto Rico, Ohio, Connecticut, and then back home to Niagara Falls, NY. Not ready to retire, Jerry worked for IIMAK for 5 years and lived in Belgium and England. He retired from his second career in 2000.
After retirement, Jerry and his wife, Carol, moved to Williamsburg, VA where they enjoyed the last 20 years golfing, boating, playing duplicate bridge, being an active member of Kiwanis, and travelling extensively. Jerry's legacy, his children and grandchildren, adored him and loved to visit and enjoy numerous activities. Family gatherings were important to Jerry, 15 years of skiing at Killington, the Fahn Brigade in many 4th of July parades, and Cousins Camp that included sailing lessons and painting for the grandkids.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Colonial Capital Williamsburg Kiwanis Foundation and sent to Kiwanis Club of Colonial Capital, P.O. Box 612, Williamsburg, VA 23187-0612.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at St. Bede Catholic Church, with a 2:30 mass and reception following at Kaplan Parish Hall adjacent to the church. Please join us in celebrating Jerry's life.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 24, 2020