Jerry Weldon Steward, 89, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 and was a lifelong resident of Newport News. He retired from Lockhead Martin as an Aerospace Engineer and was a US Navy Veteran, where he was a Radar Technician. Jerry was also a member of Denbigh Church of Christ.He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce M. Steward and son, Michael Weldon Steward. Survivors include his two daughters, Lou Ann Almond and her significant other, Neal Powell, Deborah Robertson and her significant other, Dr. N. Ray Lee; sister, Hilda Clair; grandchildren, Ryan (Jon) M. Schneider, Courtney (David) Acevedo, Kelsey Almond, Katelynn and Lauren Robertson, Caleb Steward; and five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Wyatt and Brooke Schneider, Ava Almond and Preston Acevedo.The family will receive friends at Denbigh Church of Christ, Saturday, March 23, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to operationrestoreoralhealth.org. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019