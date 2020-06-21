Jess Thomas Lester, Jr. 80 of Hayes, VA, formerly of Narrows, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020 at his home. Jess was born on August 13, 1939 in Welch, WV and was the son of the late Jess Thomas Lester, Sr. and Hazel Thompson Lester. Thomas graduated from Pearisburg High School (57) and is a very proud alumni of Virginia Polytechnic Institute (61) Go Hokies!! His love of the Hokies was only surpassed by the love of his life, Linda K. After settling in Newport News, he worked at the NN Shipyard and coached basketball city youth league for several years and helped shape many lives that he touched. He retired as the Safety Director at the Naval Weapon Station in Yorktown, VA after 30+ years of civil service. After retirement, they fulfilled a lifelong dream of living on the water in Hayes, Va. Thomas loved to golf with the boys and loved his days spent on the water fishing or just tooling the kids and grandkids around the bay. He also enjoyed cruising with his wife in the corvette with the top down. He was always the life of the party and kept all those around him laughing. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Hurst Lester of Hayes, one daughter, Susan L. Scott (Preston) of Yorktown, two sons, Jon A. Lester (Sis) of Woodbridge, T. Michael Lester (Brenda) of VA Beach, nine grandchildren, Austin, Jessica, Stephen (Cassie), Erin, Rachel (Antonio), Drew, Mac, Izzi, Suki and one great grandson, Jacob. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. In our loved ones' memory memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society c/o Nancy Drainsfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072 or Heartland Hospice 41 Old Oyster Point Road, D, Newport News, VA 23602. The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice Staff and Jasmine with Rosie's Holistic Home Care for treating our dad with dignity, respect and taking such great care of him and our family. We could not have honored his wishes without their support. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.