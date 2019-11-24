Home

Jesse Karl Long passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2019 at the young age of 31. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patsy and Skinny Long. He is survived by his parents, David and Patty Long; his sister, Lorelei Long; his mother, Debra Guill; his grandfather, Maynard Haynes; his best friend, Trevor Hulvey and his Angelo's family. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Angelo's Steak and Pancake House on Tuesday, November 26, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Youth Challenge of Hampton Roads.
