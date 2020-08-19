Jesse Kimrey, 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14th, 2020, he passed away peacefully with family at his side. Jesse was born August 7, 1944, in Newport News, VA, but for the last 21 years called Seaford his home where he resided with his son, Travis and his wife, Laurie, and his grandchildren.
Jesse worked his entire life as a trim and framing carpenter with his brother, Addison Kimrey, at his side and he will always be known for his perfection and quality workmanship. He was an avid fisherman and dedicated Redskins and Nationals fan, known for his complaining when they would lose.
Most of all he will be remembered for the great Father and Grandfather that he was, he truly loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his eldest son, Randy and his wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Mitchel, Wesley and Andrea, and great-grandchildren, Amelia and Alice Bouch; his middle son, Travis and his wife Laurie, grandchildren, Katie, Travis Jr., Jesse, Bonnie, Olivia, Nathaniel, Haylee, Baylee, Joy, Jessa, Addison, and Adelaide; and his youngest son, Jason and his wife DeAnna, and their son, Jason Jr. As well as his nieces and nephews, Frankie Cupp, Mark and Matt Kimrey.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
. Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, is assisting with arrangements.