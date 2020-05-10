Jesse L. Lewis
1924 - 2020
10/12/1924 - 04/26/2020 Jesse was a USN Seaman who served in WWII & the Korean War; a member of Zion Baptist Church, Hampton, VA and a Mason Chaplain for York-Zedekiah #167. He was predeceased by one son, Wayne K. Lewis. He is survived by, his wife, Natalie Lewis; children, Jesse Lewis, Jr., Maureen Lewis (Anthony), Jennifer Barksdale (David), Marc Lewis; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and a host of others. Beach Funeral Services handling arrangements. www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.
