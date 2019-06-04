Home

Jesse L. (Buck) Wright Jr.

Jesse L. (Buck) Wright Jr. Obituary
On the Evening of Wednesday May 22, 2019, God saw fit to call home our beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.Jesse L. Wright, Jr son of Jesse L.. Wright, Sr and Mary M. Wright. A viewing will be 12:00pm to 6:00pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Cooke Bros Funeral Home. Homegoing Services will be held at 11:00am Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Sixth Mt Zion Baptist Temple, 3100 Butternut Drive, Hampton. Complete obituary can be found at cookebros.com
Published in Daily Press on June 4, 2019
