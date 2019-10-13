|
Jesse Ray Seeley, Jr., passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 88. He was a native of Hampton and a resident of Newport News for 53 years. Jesse retired from VDOT as a supervisor after over 33 years of service. He was an active member of the Abingdon Ruritan Club, worked the Seafood Festival for 18 years, was a member of Warwick Moose Lodge, and achieved the Eagle Scout award.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Edna Seeley; his wife, Sally Seeley; two sisters, three brothers; and longtime companion, Carol Pierce. He is survived by three daughters, Julia Wood, Teresa Seeley, and Debbie Bunting; three sons, Chuck, Rick, and Jeff Seeley; two brothers; 26 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment following at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019