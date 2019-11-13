|
|
Jesse Skaggs, 33 of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Jesse was predeceased by his mother, Sandra Skaggs, his father, Robert Skaggs and Bobby Hughes.
He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Samantha Huff; 2 sons, Brian and Jesse Jr.; brothers, Jeremy Skaggs, Bo Skaggs, Brandon Skaggs, Christian Skaggs and Cyle Barbrey; grandmother, Ann Hughes.
The family will receive friends at St Marks Methodist Church, 99 E Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA 23669 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and share words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019