Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Breakthrough Worship Center
1709 Hampton Highway
Tabb, VA
Jessica Autry Obituary
Jessica Autry, 34, loving mother, aunt, sister, wife, daughter and our angel, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born in Newport News, Virginia, where she was also a resident. Jessica was a homemaker and Christian.

Jessica was preceded in death by her father, Mark Keatts, her grandparents and other loving family members. She is survived by her husband, Richard Autry; daughter, Kyla Autry; son, Torian Autry; parents, Anna and Walter Shelton; sister, Tina Thompson; brother, Joseph Shelton; nieces and nephews, Bryce, Kelsea, and Sabastian Thompson; and many others who loved her like family.

A celebration of Jessica's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Breakthrough Worship Center, 1709 Hampton Highway, in Tabb.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2019
