Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Saunders Rd Church of the Nazarene
126 Saunders Rd.
Jessie Claud Yeargin Obituary
Jessie Claud Yeargin, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born to Buddy and Betty Yeargin, he was a lifelong resident of Hampton.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father Buddy R Yeargin; sisters Jackie Blackwell, Joan Ratliff, and Carolyn Morrison; Brother Buddy Yeargin Jr, Anna L. Yeargin; Favorite Niece Grace Linares, Johnny Linares; Nephews John Yeargin and Michael Morrison; Great Nieces Skylar, Ariana, and Cecilia; and Great Nephew Joseph.

Claud was employed by Serita Lockley with Lady Lockley's Trucking. Clauds' love was his truck. His truck was his everything.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on 1/3/2020 at 126 Saunders Rd. Saunders Rd Church of the Nazarene.

Arrangements by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions 757-825-8070 www.Berceusefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020
