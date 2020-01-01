|
Jessie Claud Yeargin, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born to Buddy and Betty Yeargin, he was a lifelong resident of Hampton.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his father Buddy R Yeargin; sisters Jackie Blackwell, Joan Ratliff, and Carolyn Morrison; Brother Buddy Yeargin Jr, Anna L. Yeargin; Favorite Niece Grace Linares, Johnny Linares; Nephews John Yeargin and Michael Morrison; Great Nieces Skylar, Ariana, and Cecilia; and Great Nephew Joseph.
Claud was employed by Serita Lockley with Lady Lockley's Trucking. Clauds' love was his truck. His truck was his everything.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on 1/3/2020 at 126 Saunders Rd. Saunders Rd Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions 757-825-8070 www.Berceusefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020