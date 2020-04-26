|
|
Jessie Columbus West, Jr, age 65 of Port Haywood, died at Riverside Regional Medical Center on April 23, 2020. Jessie grew up in Bena and preceded in death by his parents Jessie C. West, Sr. and Alvia "Chody" West. He retired from the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department. Fishing, Hunting, visiting Graves Mountain along with riding in his Jeep were a few of his favorite things to do. He is survived by his wife Betsy F. West, son, Shane West, daughter, Mindy McCann (Luke), sister, Angelina Foster (Richard). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date - arrangements by Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020