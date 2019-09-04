|
Jessie L. Simon departed from her earthly existence on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after a long illness. Your work here is now done. You lived your life to the fullest like flowers blooming in the sun. Your spirit is now free; heaven is waiting; so many relatives to see. No more aches, no more pains, eternal life awaits thee.
Farewell Jessie, no funeral, no memorial, no sadness, was your wish. Advocating for children was your parting gift.
Finally, above all the wonderful aspects of Jessie's life, there was one that was quite obvious to her close associates and that was, she did things her way and was always steadfast in her decisions.
Farewell, Farewell Jessie until we meet again.
Published in Daily Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019