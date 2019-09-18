|
|
Jessie Lee Abrams passed away quietly on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the nursing home where she resided. In 1952, Jessie married the late Aroy Abrams, in South Carolina. They later moved to Virginia, eventually settling in the Lackey community of York County. They joined Rising Sun Baptist Church where they served faithfully for more than fifty years.
Jessie is survived by her daughters, Malinda Johnson (Wilbur; deceased), Debra Lee (James), Monica Shaw (Bruce), and Monique Palmer (Melvin); grandchildren, Laryssa Palmer, Juwan Palmer, Lesley Griffin, Freddie Andre Torres (Joshua) Nicholas Torres, Kent Griffin II and Bria Shaw; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Bethel Temple Church, 1705 Todds Lane, Hampton, with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. Professional services entrusted to Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019