Jessie P. Bass, 90, of Williamsburg, passed away on August 1, 2019.
Jessie was an employee of Colonial Williamsburg for over 40 years. He loved spending times with his family, fishing, being outside and people; he never met anyone he considered a stranger. He was proud of his flowers and enjoyed mowing his lawn.
He is proceeded in death by his parents; Sarah Taylor and Paul Bass. He is survived by his wife whom he loved dearly, Thelma A. Bass; children, Paul, Christopher (Diane), Janet Spence (Kevin), and Linda Wiswell (Eric); Twelve Grandchildren and Ten Great-Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. A service will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1 PM with burial to follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2019