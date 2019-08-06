Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Bass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie P. Bass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie P. Bass Obituary
Jessie P. Bass, 90, of Williamsburg, passed away on August 1, 2019.

Jessie was an employee of Colonial Williamsburg for over 40 years. He loved spending times with his family, fishing, being outside and people; he never met anyone he considered a stranger. He was proud of his flowers and enjoyed mowing his lawn.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; Sarah Taylor and Paul Bass. He is survived by his wife whom he loved dearly, Thelma A. Bass; children, Paul, Christopher (Diane), Janet Spence (Kevin), and Linda Wiswell (Eric); Twelve Grandchildren and Ten Great-Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. A service will be held at Bucktrout Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1 PM with burial to follow at Williamsburg Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now