Jetran Jawn Peoples – Jackson, affectionately known by family as 'Jawn', and by friends as 'Jet', earned her eternal rest, and transitioned peacefully at home on February 17, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 10am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Hampton in the Patterson-Gaines Memorial Chapel at 229 N. King Street, Hampton, Virginia 23669. A repast for family and close friends will follow at Branches of the Vine Community Church at 2171 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, Virginia, 23666. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020