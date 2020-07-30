Jewel Dean Jennings, 86 entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Jewel was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 19, 1934. She was the Daughter of the late Zebedee and Ruth Ratchford.



She leaves to cherish her memories, two Daughters; Carloss D. Jennings and Bernadine Hill both of Hampton, VA. Sons; Willie C. Jennings, Jr (Jacklyn) of Hampton, VA. and Tarrence L. Jennings (Jody) of CA., a sister; Maelene Hunter of Detroit, MI., nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and wonderful neighbors in the Hampton Garden Village Community.



A Homegoing service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Larry Gibson. Social distancing is required.



