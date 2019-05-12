Jewel Patricia Powell Brown (Pat), 84, of Gwynn's Island, Virginia passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Pat was born on April 6, 1935 on Gwynn's Island to Aubrey and Dorothy Powell. She lived her entire life on her beloved Gwynn's Island, except for brief employments in Richmond and Hampton. She enjoyed being a homemaker and mother. Pat was a member of Gwynn's Island Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, working with her flowers and playing cards. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Everett Darden Brown; daughters Melinda Rowe (Walter) and Tracie Brown; grandchildren Nicholas Rowe and Kyle Rowe; two brothers, Wade Powell (Mary Ellen) and Grady Powell (Nancy); sisters-in law Kitty Crockett and Kathryn Diggs. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gwynn's Island Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Pat's memory to the Mathews Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 723, Mathews, Virginia 23109 or to the Gwynn's Island Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 26, Gwynn, Virginia 23066. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary