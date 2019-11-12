Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewell Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewell Ailleen (Morris) Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewell Ailleen (Morris) Jackson Obituary
Jewell Ailleen Morris Jackson, 97, of Henrico, formerly of West Point, VA passed away November 8, 2019. Ailleen was preceded in death by her husband Hunter, parents Charles and Stella (Redman) Morris, and five siblings (Agnew, Estelle, Christine, Elmer, Joyce). Her memory will live on with her daughter Sandra Rozzelle, grandchildren Kevin Jenkins (Susan) and Monica Pamer (Tim), and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2 PM, Friday, November 15th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 PM, just prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -