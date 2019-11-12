|
Jewell Ailleen Morris Jackson, 97, of Henrico, formerly of West Point, VA passed away November 8, 2019. Ailleen was preceded in death by her husband Hunter, parents Charles and Stella (Redman) Morris, and five siblings (Agnew, Estelle, Christine, Elmer, Joyce). Her memory will live on with her daughter Sandra Rozzelle, grandchildren Kevin Jenkins (Susan) and Monica Pamer (Tim), and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2 PM, Friday, November 15th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 PM, just prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 12, 2019