Jewell McIntosh Stergin
1934 - 2020
Jewell McIntosh Stergin 86, passed away on October 27, 2020, reuniting in heaven with her beloved husband, Paul Stergin.

Jewell was born on May 31, 1934 to Benjamin Sr. and Cora McIntosh in Richmond County, NC. She worked as a Civil Service secretary at Ft. Monroe and LAFB. Widowed young, she substituted as NNPS teacher, was a retailer for Sears and Penney's, a medical transcriptions/unit secretary at Riverside Hospital, and a retired clerk from NN Shipbuilding.

Jewell is survived by son, Gary Paul Stergin (Jane) and daughter, Joy Stergin Hayes (Steve), of Yorktown; beloved grandchildren, Samuel Hayes (Hillary), Emily Black (Ryan), Tyler Stergin, and Andrew Hayes (Crystal); beloved great-grandchildren, Teagan, Maddux, Jackson and Tenley; Sister-in-law, Marie McIntosh; nieces and nephews of Leon McIntosh and Benjamin Jr. McIntosh, ("Sister"), Wendy Cooper and many dear friends.

Jewell is remembered as the most loving, faithful mother, grandmother and friend; member of Deer Park Baptist Church, and faithful follower of Christ Jesus. (Eph. 2:8)

A Graveside service will be held at Parklawn Cemetery in Hampton on Monday, November 2, at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at https://billygraham.org. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence.


Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parklawn Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 31, 2020
Jewell was a true lady who loved her family and friends. I will always remember her as a new RN on the post partum family where she took me under her wing and helped me through some difficult times. in later years I got to have the privilege of having her as a relative and we would share events with our families and her famous chocolate chip cake. These are just a few memories of her but I would say she always served her family and Lord to the best of her ability. I am so glad she is in heaven with her Lord and Savior! She will be missed but its not the end we will see her again in glory!
Sandra M. Hayes
Family
