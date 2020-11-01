Jewell McIntosh Stergin 86, passed away on October 27, 2020, reuniting in heaven with her beloved husband, Paul Stergin.
Jewell was born on May 31, 1934 to Benjamin Sr. and Cora McIntosh in Richmond County, NC. She worked as a Civil Service secretary at Ft. Monroe and LAFB. Widowed young, she substituted as NNPS teacher, was a retailer for Sears and Penney's, a medical transcriptions/unit secretary at Riverside Hospital, and a retired clerk from NN Shipbuilding.
Jewell is survived by son, Gary Paul Stergin (Jane) and daughter, Joy Stergin Hayes (Steve), of Yorktown; beloved grandchildren, Samuel Hayes (Hillary), Emily Black (Ryan), Tyler Stergin, and Andrew Hayes (Crystal); beloved great-grandchildren, Teagan, Maddux, Jackson and Tenley; Sister-in-law, Marie McIntosh; nieces and nephews of Leon McIntosh and Benjamin Jr. McIntosh, ("Sister"), Wendy Cooper and many dear friends.
Jewell is remembered as the most loving, faithful mother, grandmother and friend; member of Deer Park Baptist Church, and faithful follower of Christ Jesus. (Eph. 2:8)
A Graveside service will be held at Parklawn Cemetery in Hampton on Monday, November 2, at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at https://billygraham.org
. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share fond memories and words of condolence.