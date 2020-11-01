Jewell was a true lady who loved her family and friends. I will always remember her as a new RN on the post partum family where she took me under her wing and helped me through some difficult times. in later years I got to have the privilege of having her as a relative and we would share events with our families and her famous chocolate chip cake. These are just a few memories of her but I would say she always served her family and Lord to the best of her ability. I am so glad she is in heaven with her Lord and Savior! She will be missed but its not the end we will see her again in glory!

Sandra M. Hayes

