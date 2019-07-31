|
After a courageous battle with cancer, Jill Kay Chandler Jones, 55, of Newport News, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the evening of July 27th, 2019.
Jill was born to James and Betty Chandler in 1963. Jill graduated from Virginia Tech in 1990 and worked for Newport News Public Schools Transportation for 19 years. Jill's joy in life was raising her three daughters, Jillian, Jahnel, and Jayla. Jill was known for her friendly personality, her infectious sense of humor, and her resilience.
Jill is preceded in rest by her father, James Chandler. Jill is survived by her daughters, Jillian Jones, Jahnel (Spencer) and their children Winter and Meadow Bashford, and Jayla Jones; mother, Betty Chandler; siblings, Jamey Chandler, Dale Chandler, and Cheryl Rose; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:30 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A service celebrating Jill's life will be held at 12:00 PM on August 1, at Temple Baptist Church with Rev. Rupert H. Rose Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA, 23601.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019