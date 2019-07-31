Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Kay Chandler Jones


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jill Kay Chandler Jones Obituary
After a courageous battle with cancer, Jill Kay Chandler Jones, 55, of Newport News, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the evening of July 27th, 2019.

Jill was born to James and Betty Chandler in 1963. Jill graduated from Virginia Tech in 1990 and worked for Newport News Public Schools Transportation for 19 years. Jill's joy in life was raising her three daughters, Jillian, Jahnel, and Jayla. Jill was known for her friendly personality, her infectious sense of humor, and her resilience.

Jill is preceded in rest by her father, James Chandler. Jill is survived by her daughters, Jillian Jones, Jahnel (Spencer) and their children Winter and Meadow Bashford, and Jayla Jones; mother, Betty Chandler; siblings, Jamey Chandler, Dale Chandler, and Cheryl Rose; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:30 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A service celebrating Jill's life will be held at 12:00 PM on August 1, at Temple Baptist Church with Rev. Rupert H. Rose Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA, 23601.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now