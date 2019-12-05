Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Marker 20
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Martin Obituary
Hampton Roads, VA – James "Jim" Martin, 62, passed away on November 23rd, 2019. Jim was a lifelong resident of the Hampton Roads area and worked at Dante Valve as a Valve Technician. Jim spent 30+ years racing inboard hydroplanes and won championships across the US and Canada. Jim is preceded in Heaven by his parents, Betty and John Martin, Jr, and brothers Mark and Bill. He is survived by his brothers, Bob and Doug (spouse Tina, nieces Alyssa, Jenny, and Kim), and nephew Will (spouse Liz, grandnieces Alex and Virginia). A memorial service will be held for Jim at Marker 20 in Hampton on December 7th, from 11AM-2PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to either Johns Hopkins Lymes Disease Research Center (hopkinslyme.org) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation - Tidewater VA Chapter (JDRF.org) in Jim's memory are appreciated.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -