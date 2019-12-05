|
Hampton Roads, VA – James "Jim" Martin, 62, passed away on November 23rd, 2019. Jim was a lifelong resident of the Hampton Roads area and worked at Dante Valve as a Valve Technician. Jim spent 30+ years racing inboard hydroplanes and won championships across the US and Canada. Jim is preceded in Heaven by his parents, Betty and John Martin, Jr, and brothers Mark and Bill. He is survived by his brothers, Bob and Doug (spouse Tina, nieces Alyssa, Jenny, and Kim), and nephew Will (spouse Liz, grandnieces Alex and Virginia). A memorial service will be held for Jim at Marker 20 in Hampton on December 7th, from 11AM-2PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to either Johns Hopkins Lymes Disease Research Center (hopkinslyme.org) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation - Tidewater VA Chapter (JDRF.org) in Jim's memory are appreciated.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019