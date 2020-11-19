Jimmie Carter, age 81 of Smithfield, VA, passed peacefully on November 16, 2020. He was born in Angie, Louisiana on December 21, 1938 to Murray and Maggie Carter. He graduated from Angie High School and went on to join the Army in July 1958. Jimmie proudly served in the 223 Aviation Combat Battalion during Vietnam overseeing the maintenance of Mohawk Aircraft. After being honorably discharged in 1967, Jimmie went on to complete an Apprenticeship program as a master electrician and plumber before beginning his career at Yorktown Navel Weapon Station where he eventually retired as a General Foreman of Public Works. Although he retired, he never stopped working, serving both his community and supporting his brothers in Arms. Jimmie was active in the Vietnam Veterans of America holding the position of President on the local level as well as State level offices. He was instrumental in having the Vietnam Monument at Huntington Park erected and was recently honored by the mayor of Newport News for his contributions to the Virginia War Museum. Most recently, he had been active with VFW Post 8545 in Smithfield, VA. Jimmie had been a devoted member of Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, VA and for many years has annually attended mission trips to the Navajo Indian reservation in New Mexico to help build homes.
Jimmie loved unconditionally and was always willing to give of his time and talents anywhere needed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murray and Maggie Carter, five bothers, Judy Carter (wife) and Donna Outen (daughter). He is survived by his wife of 12 years Sarah Carter; daughter, Hilary Drew; son, David Collier (Colleen); grandchildren, Timothy Bevan (Rachel), Robert Collier (Brett), Amanda Rausch (Eric), Nicholas Baez (Rachel), Ryan Baez (Rebecca) and Edward Outen; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Madeline, Emily, Peyton, Cooper, Elias, Tobias, Lily, Audrina, William, Jordan and Carter. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Gina Ippolito (Tom); grandsons, Nelson, Davison, Clayton and Grayson; and step-son, Tommy Mullins.
A private funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 which will be live-streamed at peninsulafuneralhome.com/video
. A visitation following the service is open to the public from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Harmony Grove Baptist Church, 7722 General Puller Hwy, Topping, VA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VFW Post 8545, 223 Washington St., Smithfield, VA 23430. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.