R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
Jimmie Smith
Jimmie D. Smith Obituary
Jimmie D. Smith, 74, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born in Sandpoint, ID, he was a Hampton resident for the last two years. He joined the Air Force in 1964, retiring from the Pentagon in 1984 after 20 years of service. Upon retiring, he went to work as a manager of Star Technologies, retiring again after fourteen years.

Preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Berta Smith; survivors include his wife, Margaret Smith; two daughters, Tammy Hall (David) and Kristy Nopwasky (Gene); two sisters, Marion Fazi and Donna Richmond; three grandchildren, Ashley Brinson, Taylor Smith, and Landry Hall; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia.

Memorials may be made to Lifenet Health, 1864 Concert Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.
Published in Daily Press on June 27, 2019
