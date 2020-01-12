|
Newport News, Va. - Jimmie Lee Raines Jr, 57, passed away on January 7th, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father Jimmie Lee Raines. Jimmie proudly and lovingly served his community throughout his life, putting a smile on the face of everyone he ever encountered, always going out of his way to make sure they knew they were loved and appreciated. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing, but what he treasured most was his family. His family was the most important thing in this world to him, and he leaves behind a legacy of love and selflessness. Jimmie was truly one of a kind, and he will live on forever through the many hearts and souls he touched. He is survived by his daughters Brittany Andrews, and Jessica Hodges; his mother Ursula Raines; siblings Patricia Hoage, Clarence Raines, and Rick Raines; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. His service will be held on Saturday the 18th, 3pm, at Amory Funeral Home, located at 410 Grafton Drive Yorktown, VA 23692.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020