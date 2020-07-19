Jimmy R. "Bare" Barefoot passed away on July 13, 2020 at his home in Hampton surrounded by family. "Bare" was liked by all who knew him. He was known as "Bare" by so many. He was a "farmer" at heart being raised on a tobacco farm in the Dunn, N.C. area. He came to Hampton and stayed with his older brother and family while working in NNSY. He met the love of his life, Jane and married in February 1964. Two sons came from this union.
"Bare" later worked for Calhoun Sign Co. for 15 years and worked for Manley Services for 15 years; retiring in 2009. He coached Peewee football and Phoebus Little League teams. He supported high school (HHS) football and KHS Girls Softball. He loved Nascar (Richard Petty), the Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Eagles. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and sports. He was also a member of Langley Baptist Church.
"Bare" is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane M. Barefoot; sons, Michael R. Barefoot (Brenda) and Douglas "Heath" Barefoot (Vibe); one grandson, Shane; and a sister; Doris Gray B. Strickland of Coats, N.C. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Norman and Irene B. Barefoot; and siblings, Dorcas B. Brooks, Charles O'Dell Barefoot, Joseph Evitte Barefoot and Casper Norman Barefoot.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Langley Baptist Church, 119 E. Little Back River Road, Hampton, VA 23669.